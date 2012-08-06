Now that Aly Raisman, Mckayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber are champion gymnasts, they probably expected to be treated to a few highlights along the way, but no one could have predicted the royal encounter they had on Sunday.

The girls, nicknamed the “Fab Five,” who beat Russia and China for the gold during the Team Gymnastics Finals on July 31, were elated when Kate Middleton sought them out to deliver congratulatory remarks.

"Can't believe I just met Princess Kate Middleton! She was in the crowd at the competition and she stood up to talk to us! #honored," Wieber, 17, tweeted Sunday.

Added Raisman, 18, "Just met princess Kate with @jordyn_wieber @kyla_ross96 & @gabrielledoug she is so beautiful & so nice! I told her I loved her style lol :)."

Middleton, 30, her husband, Prince William, 30, and her brother-in-law Prince Harry, 27, have been avid Games attendees, showing their support from the stands over the past 11 days while dressed in Team Great Britain Olympic gear. On August 2, the duchess and her beau exhibited a rare moment of PDA when they hugged after their country won the gold medal in the Track Cycling event.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge, who knows firsthand the pressures of being an athlete (she played field hockey in school), couldn't contain her nail-biting behavior while watching the swimming finals.

