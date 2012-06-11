NEW YORK (AP) -- If video-of-the-year nominee Usher wins at the BET Awards this summer, he won't be far away: He's agreed to perform at the show.

Rappers 2 Chainz and Big Sean also will take the stage at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1 in Los Angeles. They join previously announced performers Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.

Comedians Kevin Hart and Cedric the Entertainer will present awards. Samuel L. Jackson will host.

Kanye West has the most nominations with seven. Beyonce follows with six, and her husband Jay-Z, is up for five.

Usher's competition for the top award includes two collaborative songs by Jay-Z and West, and two songs by Beyonce.

Lil Wayne, Drake and J. Cole also have multiple nominations.

The show airs at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

