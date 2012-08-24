Usher Awarded Primary Custody of Two Sons Over Ex-Wife, Tameka Foster

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) -- Grammy-winning R&B singer Usher has been awarded custody of his two sons, ending a long legal fight with his ex-wife.

A person with knowledge of the decision said a judge ruled Friday that the 33-year-old singer will have primary custody of Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond. The person was not authorized to release the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Usher, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, married Tameka Foster Raymond in 2007. They divorced two years later. Tameka Raymond fought for full custody of their sons while Usher initially asked for more visitation rights.

Usher testified in May that Tameka Raymond spit at and tried to fight his girlfriend during one visit and alleged that his ex-wife hit him during the dispute.

