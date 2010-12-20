Donnetia Rabb is one of the few people who can kick Usher in the face and get away with it -- but the devoted fan feels so guilty she wants to make amends with the singer.

After nearly injuring the "OMG" singer onstage during his December 13 Madison Square Garden concert, 35-year-old Raab tells UsMagazine.com that she "never intended to kick him in the face, much less draw attention to such a mishap during the evening of an amazing performance."

Though Usher, 32, previously joked with Us that "he got a kick out of it," Rabb hopes the Grammy-winning singer will accept her mea culpa.

"I would like to extend my sincerest apology to you and all of your fans. The concert was one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I have ever attended," the New Jersey resident says. "I do hope that my over excited, once in a lifetime moment did not leave you with any marks or even as much as a headache."

To further prove her regret, Rabb hopes to publicly present the pop star with an apology gift before the next leg of his tour.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs have been hard at work holiday shopping

Learn all about Usher's music career

Find out what the top 10 political scandals of 2010 were

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: '90s stars, then and now

PHOTOS: Usher and other L.A. Lakers fans

PHOTOS: See Usher and other celebs at the pumpkin patch