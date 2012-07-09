Despite being divorced from his mother Tameka Foster, Usher was close with his stepson, Kyle Glover. And the tragic jet ski accident on Friday that left the 11-year-old brain dead has caused the Grammy-winning singer much grief.

"He grew close to Kyle and, of course, that has nothing to do with the situation with Tameka," a source tells Us Weekly. "He loved Kyle. This is a terrible, awful tragedy. Usher is torn up."

Usher (real name: Usher Terry Raymond IV), 33, and Foster divorced after two years of marriage in 2009. The couple share sons Usher Raymond V, 4, and Naviyd, 3, in addition to Kyle, Foster's son from a previous relationship.

Glover was struck in the head by a passing jet ski on Friday afternoon while riding an inner tube on Lake Lanier in Atlanta, GA. According to new details obtained by MTV News through the Georgia Department of National Resources, Glover was riding with another child, who was also injured by the collision. The second victim was a 15-year-old girl who reportedly suffered a broken arm and cut on the head. Both children were flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. Glover sustained a head injury and registered no brain activity since he was admitted.

MTV News reports that the driver of the jet ski was Jeffrey S. Hubbard, a friend of the family.

Before the tragedy, Usher and Foster were engaged in a heated custody battle. But they've put that aside to support each other.

"Tameka and Usher don't get along, but in this circumstance Usher is coming to her side," a source told Us. "Usher practically raised Kyle as his own. He's known him for seven years. It is so sad what happened."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Usher Is "Torn Up" After Stepson Kyle Glover, 11, Declared Brain Dead