NEW YORK (AP) -- Usher is heading off-Broadway.

The Grammy winner will join the cast of "Fuerza Bruta: Look Up," the fast-paced, acrobatic and unconventional play where the audience stands as performers dance and jump around. A news release says the performers "frolic in a watery world suspended just above the audience."

Usher will perform at two shows as its lead "Running Man" on April 28 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

"Fuerza Bruta" means "brute force" in Spanish. The play was developed by Diqui James, the Argentine creator of the long-running "De La Guarda." It has played in Madrid, Berlin and Tel Aviv, and launched its Asian tour in February.

Tickets are on sale for $150 and $200.

Usher will also release his seventh album, "Looking for Myself," on June 12.

————

Online:

http://fuerzabrutanyc.com/

http://usherworld.com/