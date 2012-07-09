After tragedy struck their family, Usher is offering his ex-wife Tameka Foster emotional support.

Kyle Glover, Usher's 11-year-old stepson with Foster, was declared brain dead after accidentally being hit by a jet ski on Friday, TMZ reports. He was riding an inner tube on Lake Lanier in Atlanta, GA when he was struck in the head by a passing jet ski.

Usher (real name: Usher Terry Raymond IV), 33, and Foster divorced in 2009 after two years of marriage. The couple share sons Usher Raymond V, 4, and Naviyd, 3, in addition to Kyle, Foster's son from a previous relationship.

The former spouses have recently been engaged in a heated custody dispute, but are putting that aside during this very difficult time.

"Tameka and Usher don't get along, but in this circumstance Usher is coming to her side," a source tells Us Weekly. "Usher practically raised Kyle as his own. He's known him for seven years. It is so sad what happened."

The family's friends and fans have taken to Twitter to share prayers and condolences. Jada Pinkett Smith, who's daughter Willow Smith with husband Will Smith is also 11 years old, tweeted, "Our prayers are yours Usher, Tameka and to all those who have put love into your son. Our prayers are with you as well. Be strong."

Read more prayers to Usher's family below.

Tia Mowry: "My prayers go out to Usher and his family!"

Sherri Shepherd: "My heart hurts for Kyle Glover, Tameka Raymond's 11-year-old son. Praying for her, Usher and family. Mother love."

Wendy Williams: "My prayers go out desperately to Tameka and Usher Raymond. May God shine light on your entire family."

Donny Osmond: "My prayers go out to Usher Usher Raymond IV and his family. His stepson was declared brain dead after a jet ski accident. Please pray for them."

Niecy Nash: "If you pray, please pray."

Kevin McHale: "My thoughts are with Tameka and Usher and their family, such a tragedy."

Russell Simmons: "My heartfelt prayers for Tameka and Usher. Can't even imagine . . ."

Diggy Simmons: "My deepest prayers go out to Tameka, Usher and both of their families right now."

La La: "Praying for Tameka Raymond and her family. Asking to give her and her family strength during this difficult time. Praying for you Kyle."

Ashanti: "My heart goes out to Tameka Raymond thru this indescribable time. I'm praying for you, Kyle, Ryan and your family may God bestow his blessings upon you all."

Toni Braxton: "My heart and prayers go out to Tameka Raymond and Usher Raymond IV during this extremely difficult time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Usher Supports Ex-Wife Tameka Foster After His Stepson, 11, Is Declared Brain Dead