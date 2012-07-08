Tragic news for Usher and his family.

The Grammy-winning singer's 11-year-old stepson, Kyle Glover, has been declared brain dead after being accidentally struck with a jetski, TMZ reports.

Kyle, the son of Usher's ex-wife Tameka Foster, was riding an inner tube on Lake Lanier in Atlanta, GA on Saturday when a jetskier hit him -- striking him in the head and knocking him unconscious.

Kyle was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where Usher, 33, is said to have joined him Sunday evening. TMZ reports that Kyle has registered no brain activity since being admitted.

Authorities are investigating the accident, although alcohol has already been ruled out as a contributing factor.

Usher (real name: Usher Terry Raymond IV), 33, divorced Tameka in late 2009 after two years of marriage. In addition to Kyle, Tameka's child from a previous relationship, the duo share sons Usher Raymond V, 4, and Naviyd, 3. The former spouses have been in a protracted custody dispute.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Usher's Stepson, 11, Declared Brain Dead After Jet Ski Accident: Report