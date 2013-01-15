SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A conservative Utah group is calling on the state to stop funding the Sundance Film Festival due to movies it says are at odds with family values.

The Sutherland Institute says the state shouldn't back a festival that features films about porn stars and women having affairs with one another's adult sons. He's referring to "Lovelace" and "Two Mothers," a pair of films starring Hollywood actresses.

Utah expects to spend $300,000 supporting the festival again this year. The festival generated an estimated $80.3 million in economic impact for the state last year.

Utah state officials stand by the backing, citing the money and international exposure the festival brings. Sundance officials say they show films that are well crafted and thoughtful, and that viewers can choose films right for them.