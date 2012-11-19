Val Chmerkovskiy brought the heat to the Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars semi-finals Nov. 19!

The dance pro stripped down to his Speedos during a surfer-themed Flamenco routine with his celebrity partner, Kelly Monaco. Showing off his muscular physique, the 26-year-old Ukrainian splashed around in a kiddie pool and even shared a passionate kiss with the General Hospital actress.

"Kelly, I think you've been upstaged by the Speedos," judge Bruno Tonioli said. "Never work with Speedos or animals!"

As Chmerkovskiy covered his groin, he joked, "I just want everyone to know that it's cold in here!"

Us Weekly caught up with the dancing duo after the show. When asked about his risque ensemble, Chmerkovskiy said he's shown enough skin for one season. "No thongs for me!" he laughed. "This is as far as I go."

Monaco also assured Us that their kiss "was planned" well in advance. "It was part of the choreography! We could have done anything but we thought that fit and we picked that."

Adding that it "was a very tough week," the season 1 champ, 36, said she felt like the Flamenco "was my best dance yet this season. . . That's all that really matters!"

To find out if Chmerkovskiy and Monaco survive another week, tune in for the Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars live results show Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

