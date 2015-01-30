Val Kilmer is recovering after reportedly being rushed to the hospital when he began bleeding from the throat.

TMZ is reporting the cause is a throat tumor.

The actor was apparently taken to UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 26 where surgery was performed.

"Family members have been upset because they feel Val has ignored the problem and allowed it to get worse," the website said.

Val was last seen in public at a Clippers basketball game on Jan. 16, where his neck was covered with a scarf.