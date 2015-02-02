Are Val Kilmer's religious beliefs preventing him from treating a serious tumor? His family apparently thinks so.

The actor was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 26 after he began bleeding from his throat. Val reportedly underwent surgery, a claim he has denied, and doctors found a tumor. But, it seems that Val has known about the tumor for some time and chose not to do anything about it.

Val, though, is calling reports on his health "gossip and silly talk." His family isn't buying what he's selling.

Family members told TMZ that they urged Val to seek treatment but he has been refusing to do so because of his Christian Science beliefs. Christian Science followers believe in the power of prayer, rather than medical treatment.

"The family says Val would never confess to pain because it was an admission that prayer didn't work, but when he started coughing up blood Monday his options ran out," the website said.

Prior to this health issue, the "Top Gun" star shunned medical treatment and nixed people from his life who had urged him to seek treatment.

On his Facebook page, the actor vehemently denies that he has a tumor.

"Thank you for all your sweet support. But I have not had a tumor, or a tumor operations, or any operation," he wrote. "I had a complication where the best way to receive care was to stay under the watchful eye of the ucla ICU. Friends have assisted who know my spiritual convictions and have been most sensitive and kind for the extra effort in making sure there's minimum gossip and silly talk. I am praying for a speedy return to the boards as they say. God bless you all and please don't worry."