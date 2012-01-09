PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Valiant Entertainment is poised to return to the shelves of comic book shops and book stores, announcing it has lined up a critical distributor to bring characters from its line of comics and graphic novels to market.

The New York-based company is returning to the publishing ranks later this year with comic books featuring popular characters like X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Harbinger and others. Valiant said Monday that Diamond Comic Distributors will be its exclusive global distributor to the comic book specialty market and to the book market under the banner of Diamond Book Distributors.

Based in Baltimore, Diamond distributes English-language comic books from numerous publishers to more than 4,000 retailers around the world.

Valiant, founded in 1989, announced plans to return last year.

