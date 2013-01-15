The CW is looking for franchise opportunities -- and the network believes it's finally found one, courtesy of beloved Vampire Diaries villain Klaus Mikaelson.

The proposed spinoff will follow Joseph Morgan's character as he returns to New Orleans to reunite with his protege. Tentatively titled The Originals, the pilot episode will air April 25. Vampire Diaries' executive producer Julie Plec, who will write the episode, is overseeing the project.

VIDEO: Remember this Vampire Diaries scene?

Actress Phoebe Tonkin, who joined The Vampire Diaries in season 4, is also attached to the spinoff. Claire Holt and Daniel Gillies -- who play Klaus' siblings -- will "hopefully" join the cast, CW president Mark Pedowitz said during the Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 13.

PHOTOS: More stars who've played vampires

"I'm a big believer if you have something that's working find a way to get it on the air, this is a good way to get a pilot done," Pedowitz added.

VIDEO: Nina tells Us why playing two vampires is a "challenge"

"Klaus is just a great character, and the Original family has such great dysfunctional family dynamic," Pedowitz said. "We thought that would be a great way to go and take the show."

The Vampire Diaries -- starring Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Zach Roerig, Candice Accola, Michael Trevino and Steven R. McQueen -- airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vampire Diaries Spinoff Being Developed for Series Star Joseph Morgan