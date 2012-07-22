LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Vampire Diaries" has already sucked up five trophies at the Teen Choice Awards.

The supernatural CW series kicked off Sunday's fan-favorite ceremony by winning five surfboard-shaped trophies. "Vampire Diaries" was honored for fantasy/sci-fi TV show, Ian Somerhalder for fantasy/sci-fi TV actor, Nina Dobrev for fantasy/sci-fi TV actress, Candice Accola for TV female scene stealer and Michael Trevino for TV male scene stealer.

Other early winners included Ellen DeGeneres for choice comedian and Sophia Grace and Rosie for choice Web stars. The pair of young British girls became popular after a video of them singing Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral.

Teen Choice Awards host and new "The X Factor" judge Demi Lovato said 134 million votes were cast for the awards, which honors film, TV, music and sports stars in such silly categories as choice hottie, villain, liplock and hissy fit.

"Are there even that many teens?" asked ceremony co-host and "Glee" actor Kevin McHale.

The Hollywood frolic was televised live on Fox two days after the midnight massacre at a Colorado movie theater showing "The Dark Knight Rises," killing 12 and injuring 58.

Show organizers say that "The Dark Knight Rises" was not up for any Teen Choice awards this year nor was any reference to the tragedy planned during the show.

The show is also airing in the wake of a fog machine malfunction that forced the evacuation of a Hollywood nightclub then night before hosting a Teen Choice Awards pre-party featuring the boy band Midnight Red.

Los Angeles Fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey said six people, ages 8 to 20 years old, were taken to the hospital for problems ranging from headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath and cryogenic burns.

———

Online:

http://www.teenchoiceawards.com

———

AP Entertainment Writer Derrik J. Lang is on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/derrikjlang

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

"The Vampire Diaries" has sucked up five trophies at the Teen Choice Awards.

The CW series kicked off Sunday's fan-favorite ceremony by winning five surfboard-shaped trophies.

"Vampire Diaries" was honored for fantasy/sci-fi TV show, Ian Somerhalder for fantasy/sci-fi TV actor, Nina Dobrev for fantasy/sci-fi TV actress, Candice Accola for TV female scene stealer and Michael Trevino for TV male scene stealer.

Other early winners included Ellen DeGeneres for choice comedian and Sophia Grace and Rosie for choice Web stars.

Teen Choice Awards host Demi Lovato says 134 million votes were cast for the awards, which honors film, TV, music and sports stars in such silly categories as choice hottie, villain, liplock and hissy fit.

———

AP Entertainment Writer Derrik J. Lang is on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/derrikjlang/.