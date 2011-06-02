Boys rule in the Trump household!

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, will welcome a baby boy later this year, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

"We are so excited by the news, since our youngest is a boy and they'll be close in age," they tell Us. "We have no names picked out, and are open to any suggestions!"

The couple, who married in 2005, are already parents to daughter Kai, 4, and son Donald III, 2, who are "very excited" to have a sibling on the way.

"They know there's a baby in my belly and can't wait for it to come out!" Vanessa tells Us. "They're very supportive kids."

The "Celebrity Apprentice" star's sister, Ivanka, is currently pregnant with her first child, a girl.

