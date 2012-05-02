The Trump family is expanding!

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump are expecting their fourth child together.

PHOTOS: Quirky celeb baby names

"Well, Vanessa & I have some good news we are expecting baby num 4 in the fall!!!" Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday evening. "Kai, Donnie, & Tristan can't wait!"

The couple, who married in 2005, are already parents to daughter Kai, nearly 5, son Donald III, 3, and Tristan Milos Trump, 6 months.

PHOTOS: Summer 2011 pregnancies

When baby Tristan was born Oct. 2 of last year, grandfather Donald Trump told Us Weekly, "I am delighted that Don and Vanessa have a beautiful new member of their growing family.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vanessa, Donald Trump Jr. Expecting Fourth Child