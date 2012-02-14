Just as her "soccer mom" hair was beginning to grow out and reach past her shoulders, Vanessa Hudgens cut it into a sleek, chin-length bob!

In Paris on Tuesday, the actress was all smiles leaving a Chanel boutique while sporting her new cropped, side-parted hairstyle.

A more modern 'do was a highly anticipated change for the actress, who had to cut her long brunette locks into a punky pixie cut for her role in Gimme Shelter last summer.

"I kind of feel like a soccer mom," Hudgens, now 23, told Access Hollywood in July about her hair change. "There's nothing wrong with soccer moms, but I'm only 22! I miss [my hair,] believe me, I do, but there's nothing I can do about it."

Once things wrapped on the set of the upcoming flick, the High School Musical alum took the matter into her own hands and hit up an NYC salon for a set of long brunette hair extensions.

