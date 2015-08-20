Vanessa Hudgens revealed that her father is fighting for his life and has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The revelation came as the actress accepted an award for Breakthrough Performer at the 2015 Industry Dance Awards ceremony in Hollywood, Calif on Aug. 19. The award show benefits a charity designed for dancers who have survived cancer, called The Circle of Hope.

"If you would have asked me two years ago what I thought of cancer I would have said, 'Man that sucks. It's a horrible disease,' but that's only because I had not been faced with it personally," she said on stage.

She then revealed that she's all too familiar with the disease now.

"Last year, my boyfriend, Austin [Butler], lost his mom, Lori, to cancer, and my dad has just been recently diagnosed with stage four cancer," she said. "Let me tell you, I hate cancer. I hate cancer with every cell of my being."

Fighting back tears, Vanessa said, "This award, it means a lot to me but I dedicate it to my boyfriend's mom, Lori, my dad, and to all the families out there who are struggling with this, because it really takes a strong person and a strong family to be able to help those out who are going through this."

On Instagram several weeks ago, Vanessa spoke about her father, hinting that he may have a health issue, but she didn't elaborate. In a photo of father and daughter, Vanessa wrote, "My daddy and I. Please pray for his healing!!! The more prayers the better."