When Vanessa Hudgens was cast as a pregnant, homeless teenager in the upcoming movie Gimme Shelter, the 23-year-old went method.

PHOTOS: Vanessa's red carpet transformation

"I actually went and stayed in the shelter for two weeks before I started filming," Hudgens reveals on an upcoming episode of The Rachael Ray Show (airing Friday). "I lived there with all the girls, with all the kids, so I think that's really interesting because you find so much more about yourself."

PHOTOS: Disney stars through the years

To fully embody her character, Hudgens also gave herself a major hair makeover.

"[Rosario Dawson and I] look so messed up in this movie," the actress says. "I actually cut my own hair for this movie. I did that to myself, yes I did."

VIDEO: Vanessa complains about her short hair to Us

Hudgens, who's currently dating Are You There, Chelsea? guest star Austin Butler, now wears hair extensions. Her new movie, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, is in theaters Friday.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly