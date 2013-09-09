Vanessa Hudgens on Coachella drug scandal: I'm human like everyone else

By Chris Gardner

Vanessa Hudgens is intent on being happy. It's why she sticks up for her acting choices and shrugs off any slack surrounding photos that show the California native ingesting a white substance at Coachella. She talks to the new issue of Marie Claire about all of the above -- and her friendship with Selena Gomez.

On her perspective:

"A sense of knowing I'm part of something bigger than myself has allowed me to enjoy life more. And not worry about the little things. Like paparazzi."

