Bikini babe on a boat! Vanessa Hudgens was spotted enjoying the high seas in Ischia, Italy on Friday, July 19.

After wearing a skimpy bikini for the majority of her recent Florida-set flick Spring Breakers, the 24-year-old actress isn't too shy to show off her incredible beach bod. While cruising the Mediterranean with friends, Hudgens wore a sexy black string two-piece, which she accessorized with a gold body chain.

The former Disney star was also joined by director Eli Roth. Hudgens and the edgy filmmaker, 41, enjoyed a conversation while laying on their stomachs and catching some sun aboard the yacht.

Hudgens is currently in Italy to attend the 2013 Ischia Global Film Festival and Music Festival for her latest film, The Frozen Ground. The Scott Walker-directed thriller, also starring Nicolas Cage and John Cusack, is about a prostitute who escapes a serial killer and partners with an Alaska State Trooper to bring the murderer to justice.

"Ever since I was young, I wanted to play really heavy and intense roles and really push myself in a dramatic direction," Hudgens told the spring issue of Paper magazine about her role in The Frozen Ground. "So I was like, 'A prostitute! I can play a prostitute! This is going to be exciting.'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vanessa Hudgens Wears Tiny Black Bikini on a Boat in Italy