As excited as some women are about motherhood, they can't wait to get their pregnancies over with. Vanessa Lachey is a different story.

On an upcoming episode of "Bethenny" (airing Friday), Lachey chats with host Bethenny Frankel about her time as a mama-to-be so far.

"I love everything about being pregnant!" the "Wipeout" host, 31, gushes. "It's empowering as a woman to be able to go through this process and create a human being."

As an added bonus, "It was so amazing to walk out and do the show and not have to worry about sucking it in!" Lachey jokes.

Still, there are some physical changes that come with pregnancy Lachey admits she isn't so fond of. One example? Her potentially shifting belly button.

"[At first] I thought, I wouldn't mind if it popped because then it would be like the turkey's done. Right? And it's cute," Lachey explains. "But my stylist was like, you don't want that to pop. That's like having a third nipple."

"She made me all paranoid. Every time I sneeze, I hold my belly button in ... because for some reason I think I'm going to sneeze it out," Lachey says, laughing.

Last week, the former Entertainment Tonight correspondent announced on her website that she and her husband of almost a year, Nick Lachey, are expecting a son this fall.

"Nick and I are incredibly excited to share the news that we are expecting a baby boy," she wrote. "We can't wait to meet him soon!"

