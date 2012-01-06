If Vanessa Lachey ever decides to give up her Winter Wipeout co-hosting gig to become a contestant on the ABC series, there's only one person she wants to go up against: Nick Lachey, her husband of nearly six months!

During a Thursday visit to Us Weekly's New York City offices, the 31-year-old TV host admitted she's always been a "competitive person" and even hinted that she'd be the victor.

Vanessa said her desire to win affects her relationship with Nick, 38, in other ways, too. "I have to win the argument, or I have to be right, or I have to get my point across," Vanessa told Us, though she does try to "let him win every now and then."

Married life "has been a smooth transition," Vanessa added. "There is no argument that we can't come out on the other side of, there's no confusion that we don't get, there's no trust issues. We've built a great foundation."

Given their solid relationship, will 2012 be the year Vanessa and Nick decide to start a family? Watch the video (above) to find out and catch Vanessa on Winter Wipeout, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

