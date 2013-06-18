Mark your calendars! To show their consumers how it's the little things that make life everyday better, P&G is taking over New York City on Wednesday, June 19 with their Everyday Effect events.

PHOTOS: Stars' favorite double-duty makeup products

The promotional events will feature over 45,000 product samples from 25 of their brands, demonstrations, stylist tips, makeovers, photo opportunities and even surprise celebrity sightings including Vanessa Lachey, Jordana Brewster, Katrina Bowden, Sanaa Lathan, Laz Alonso, Hakeem Nicks and Val Chmerkovskiy.

PHOTOS: Stars without makeup

On Tuesday, Lachey, mom to 9-month-old son Camden, tweeted that she was at a photo shoot for the company. Sharing a picture of herself on set, Nick Lachey's wife captioned the shot, "I am jammin to 98 Degrees new album 2.0."

P&G's Everyday Effect Events include:

1. Free mini makeovers at P&G Beauty Box hosted by My Black is Beautiful: 125th and Lenox with Sanaa Lathan

2. Free pet photos at P&G Loving Home Box hosted by Iams: 72nd Street Dog Run -- Riverside Park with Val Chmerkovskiy

3. Free beauty and nail touch-ups at P&G Beauty Box hosted by Covergirl: 42nd and Broadway with Jordana Brewster

4. Special delivery center and live entertainment P&G Innovation Center: 34th and 6th with Vanessa Lachey and Hakeem Nicks

5. Free shaves and mobile device charging at P&G Man Cave Hosted by Gillette: Southwest corner, Washington Square Park with NY Jet Nick Mangold and Laz Alonso

PHOTOS: Summer hair makeovers

Not in New York? Follow the Big Apple events live on Twitter @PGEveryday, where they'll be giving away $100 worth of products at random times throughout the day.

To learn more about the campaign, watch the video above.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vanessa Lachey, Katrina Bowden Hitting Everyday Effect NYC Event