Time to give Camden a sibling? Us Weekly caught up with Vanessa Lachey at the P&G Everday Effect campaign launch on Wednesday, June 19, and the busy mom to 9-month-old son Camden with husband Nick Lachey says she already knows they want to have another baby.

"Of course! Yes, God-willing, it will be at the right time," the Wipeout hostess said. "Right now we're happy with where we're at. We're happy with having him. But in the future, we'd love to add to our family."

In the meantime, Vanessa, 32, is enjoying watching her son grow up. "He started crawling!" she gushed. "He's gotten four teeth and a full head of hair."

And Camden is putting those new teeth to good use! "My favorite time with him is probably feeding time at dinner," she shared. "Breakfast and lunch I try to keep him kind of clean because he's got the whole day ahead of him. But by dinner, I know that right after he's going into a bath, so I let him go at it and the food is everywhere. It's on his face. It's on his feet. It's in his chair. It's literally everywhere! He's just -- he's a boy, a typical boy."

Fortunately, Vanessa's husband Nick, 39, isn't as much of a "typical boy" and helps her clean up the mess.

"The laundry we split. For dinner, I cook and he cleans up," she told Us. "It's a great system."

"But then when I was pregnant, we were ordering out a little more than normal and he still would clean up and then he'd be like, 'Wait a minute, how is this working?' Because I wasn't cooking," she added. "It was a joke between us."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey Would "Love" to Have Another Baby