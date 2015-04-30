That's one good looking — and might we say adorable — family!

In a somewhat rare occurrence (at least for now), Vanessa Lachey shared a photo of her family with her new baby daughter, Brooklyn. And she is a cutie!

Granted, Vanessa previously shared a snap of the little one, born in January, but it didn't show her precious face. She shared another one on her website with the whole family.

"As the mom of two healthy children, Mother's Day this year will mean more than ever before," she captioned the newest image, while also touting her partnership with March of Dimes to "ensure that more families can live their dreams."

The charming black-and-white photo shows Vanessa's husband Nick Lackey holding Brooklyn, while a rambunctious-looking Camden, the couple's 2 1/2-year-old son, looks at his father while being held by his mother.

"It's still very surreal to me that I'm a mother of two," Vanessa said on the Today Show earlier this week. "It's not really hit me yet. I'm still evolving as a woman and a mother."