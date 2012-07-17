Vanessa Lachey is proud of her ever-burgeoning belly.

The soon-to-be first-time mama (expecting with hubby Nick Lachey), 31, headed out to lunch with a group of pals in Van Nuys, Calif. Monday, dressed in a denim jacket and formfitting, peach-and-gray striped maxi dress, which accentuated her bigger-than-ever bump.

Last week, Lachey and her husband, whom she wed July 15, 2011, celebrated one year of marriage with a romantic meal overlooking the ocean at Geoffrey's in Malibu, Calif.

"Nick was very sweet and doting on Vanessa," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly of the duo's adorable outing. "He was rubbing her back and had his arm around her. At one point he put his hand on her belly which made her smile."

Late last month, the thrilled parents announced their baby-to-be's gender. "We can't wait to meet him soon!" Vanessa wrote on her website.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vanessa Lachey Shows Off Baby Bump in Clingy Striped Sundress