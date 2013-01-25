Oh baby baby! In a recent blog entry on her new website, Vanessa Lachey (nee Minnillo) reveals just how she shared her pregnancy news with husband Nick Lachey on a fateful day in January 2012.

The Wipe Out host, 32, explained that she and Nick, 39, had been trying for a baby shortly after they tied the knot on July 15, 2011. Six months into their marriage -- and with no pregnancy in sight -- the pair decided to just "let go" for a bit, relax together on a big family vacation to the Bahamas, and try again after they were a bit more settled.

Then, Vanessa writes, something miraculous happened. After filming an appearance in NYC on Live With Kelly on Jan. 5, 2012, her "mother's intuition" told her to take a pregnancy test that evening. And, as it turned out, the TV host was pregnant.

"It was such a beautiful moment," she remembers. "The only thing missing was my husband, of course. But Nick was already in the Bahamas with the whole family waiting for me. I knew I had to wait to tell him in person. I wanted to look into his eyes when I said: 'I'm pregnant.'"

The next day, after landing in the Bahamas, Vanessa recalls that she pulled Nick out of the house for a stroll on the beach, and that's where she broke the news.

"I took a deep breath, grabbed his hands, looked him in the eyes and told him 'I'M PREGNANT!!!!'" she writes. "He looked at me and asked if I was serious. I said yes, we hugged, and then he said, 'I think I have to sit down!' That was January 6th, 2012." The couple welcomed Camden into the world on Sept. 12, 2012.

One year later, the family of three -- now with Camden, 4 months, revisited the same Bahama beach where Vanessa shared her pregnancy news. In an adorable family video, the happy parents gush over their little bundle of joy and reminisce about that momentous day one year ago.

"One year ago today, you were in my belly and cookin'!" Vanessa coos at Camden as Nick grins at his son. "We love you, baby. We love you!"

