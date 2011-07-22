Hot, happy honeymooners!

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo enjoyed some tropical island bliss in St. Barts on Thursday.

Minnillo, 30, stunned in a blue bikini, while Lachey, 37, sported patterned green trunks.

The "Sing-Off" host and Minnillo soaked up the sun, cooled off in the water and threw pebbles together. Minnillo kept her impressive wedding ring on even when she went in the ocean!

The duo said their "I do's" July 15 on Necker Island. "The wedding was fabulous," an insider told Us Weekly. "[It was] everything they imagined -- intimate, gorgeous weather, close friends and family. It was really special."

Fans will get to look back on the couple's uber-romantic nuptials for themselves on an upcoming TLC wedding special.

"[Our wedding is] for us, for the people in our lives who are close to us and means a lot to us," Lachey said recently. "That's the way we wanted it, and I'm happy we're able to do it that way."

Added Lachey, whose first wedding (and the honeymoon phase) to Jessica Simpson was filmed for MTV: "Having done reality TV in the past, I didn't necessarily want to jump right back into it without having thought it through to great length, and we did."