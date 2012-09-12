Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome a Son, Camden John

Reported by UsWeekly

Vanessa Minnillo and Nick Lachey's little one is finally here!

On Wednesday Sept. 12, the couple welcomed their first child together -- a little boy named Camden John Lachey -- they tell Us Weekly:

"We are incredibly proud to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy, Camden John Lachey. Born today at 6:54 pm. He came into this world at 8lbs 9oz and 21 inches. Love has truly been redefined for both of us."

The pair tied the knot during a romantic ceremony on Necker Island July 15, 2011. (It was the first marriage for the "Wipeout" hostess, 31, and the second for Lachey, 38; he was married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2005).

Over the summer, the proud dad opened up to Us about getting ready for his baby boy's arrival.

"The nursery's ready, we got the stroller, we got the car seat. Now it's just emotionally figuring out what we do, and I don't think that ever ends," Lachey said. "I've assembled a couple strollers at this point and I'm pretty confident. If my brother [Drew Lachey] can handle putting in a car seat, I feel like I have a pretty good chance. If he can do it, anyone can do it!"

A lot has changed for the couple in the past year, Lachey acknowledged. "You get married, you get pregnant, and it all kind of happened so fast," he told Us. "But it's very exciting!"

