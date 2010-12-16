Nick Lachey may be eager to tie the knot, but Vanessa Minnillo isn't going to be rushed down the aisle.

After the "Sing-Off" host, 37, hinted on the "Rachael Ray Show" Wednesday that they may wed during their New Year's Eve trip to Tuscany, Minnillo insisted she's not having a quickie wedding.

"He was joking. We're not getting married in Italy," the "True Beauty" host, 30, told Hollyscoop Wednesday evening. "I think that's the game of telephone: He said it sarcastically."

Minnillo said she hasn't even begun to contemplate her nuptial location.

"We're enjoying the bliss of it," she said. "I feel irresponsible for not having a date, but someone made a great point: When you're dating, everyone is always asking when you're getting engaged. When you're engaged, everyone is always asking when you're getting married. When you get married, they start asking when you're going to get pregnant. Instead of keeping up with the Jones, we're just enjoying it."

