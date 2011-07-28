After stripping down to a teeny bikini for her honeymoon with Nick Lachey in St. Barts last week, Vanessa Minnillo stepped off the plane on Monday looking sexier than ever.

The star, 30, sported a low-cut Jay Godfrey maxi dress that showed off her deep tan while walking through LAX airport hand-in-hand with her new hubby.

PHOTOS: The best self-tanners for a gorgeous glowThe Sing-Off host, 37, and Minnillo soaked up the sun, cooled off in the water and threw pebbles together during their tropical getaway. Minnillo kept her impressive wedding ring on even when she went in the ocean!

Pre-wedding, the bride didn't fall prey to extreme body pressure. "I want him to see the girl he fell in love with," the 5-foot-7 stunner told Us Weekly of skipping crash dieting in favor of a five-meal-a-day delivery service. "I want to stay true to who I am, but, you know, a better version."

The duo said their "I do's" July 15 on Necker Island. "The wedding was fabulous," an insider told Us. "[It was] everything they imagined -- intimate, gorgeous weather, close friends and family. It was really special."

Fans will get to look back on the couple's uber-romantic nuptials for themselves on an upcoming TLC wedding special.

