Rapper-turned-reality TV star Vanilla Ice has split from his wife of 14 years.

Ice, real name Robert Van Winkle, wed Laura Giaritta in 1997 but he recently moved out of the family home in Wellington, Florida.

Reports suggest the marriage crumbled after Van Winkle, 43, discovered his wife had been cheating on him. Giaritta has denied allegations she was unfaithful, but confirms they are no longer living together.

She tells the National Enquirer, "We've had problems for a very long time and Rob has moved out."

The estranged couple shares two daughters - Dusti Rain, 12, and Keelee Breeze, 10.