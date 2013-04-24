Vanilla Ice is back with a brand new … reality show? The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper will star in a new reality show with a very straightforward name: Vanilla Ice Goes Amish.

On the show, which is set to premiere on the DIY network later this year, Vanilla Ice will immerse himself in an Amish community in Ohio to learn how they do construction. And though the matchup may seem a bit random, the rapper has already proven himself to be a big fan of home improvements.

PHOTOS: Top 10 TV shows of 2012

This fall, the multi-talented rapper will be bringing the fourth season of his other home renovation series, The Vanilla Ice Project, back to the network.

"This show is going to be amazing, pure magical," he tweeted on Tuesday, Apr. 23. "Get in where you fit in, and I'm sitting in with the Amish. LOL."

PHOTOS: '90s stars: Then and now

Not that his latest adventurous foray will be too out of character. The 45-year-old rapper (real name Rob Van Winkle) has been keeping busy on the small screen ever since his quick rise to fame in the '90s, having also taken part in shows like The Surreal Life, Celebrity Bull Riding Challenge, Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Boxing, and The Surreal Life: Fame Games.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vanilla Ice Goes Amish For New Reality Show