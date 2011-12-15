Entertainment Tonight.

Vanity Fair's contributing editor Christopher Hitchens passed away today, the magazine reports. He was 62.

According to the news source, Hitchens died at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, surrounded by loved ones.

Hitchens, who published his memoir Hitch-22 in 2010, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer the same year.

"RIP HITCH!" tweeted Roseanne Barr. "Genius genius genius has passed from this sphere! thanks for all of the thought u inspired!"

Piers Morgan also sent his regards, tweeting, "RIP Christopher Hitchens -- greatest literary provocateur of my lifetime. Huge talent, huge loss."

Related stories on ETonline.com:REPORT: Christian Bale Assaulted in China

Stars React to Golden Globe Nominations