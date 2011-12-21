VATICAN CITY (AP) -- The director of the Vatican Museums says there are no plans to limit the number of visitors who flock to the Sistine Chapel to admire Michelangelo's frescoes, despite harmful dust build-up.

Antonio Paolucci says the Vatican is convinced the chapel can accomodate the growing number of visitors without risking harm to the paintings.

Paolucci wrote in the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano on Wednesday that a study with high-tech instruments of levels of dust, temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide from the breath of tourists is nearing its end.

Some 4 million people visit the chapel in the Museums annually. He says experts will devise an improved air conditioning system to lower pollutant levels.