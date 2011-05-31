Vegan "Jackass" star Steve-O pulled out of a charity go-karting event in California at the weekend after angrily objecting to the meat-based catering.

The daredevil prankster claims he signed up to take part in the American Diabetes Association event because he thought it was to promote the idea that a meat-free diet is beneficial to suffers of the blood sugar condition.

But he was outraged when he arrived at the Celebrity Go Kart Tournament in Gardena and came across the lunch menu - prompting him to storm out of the venue before the race could begin.

According to TMZ.com, Steve-O, who has battled substance abuse issues in the past, exclaimed, "It's like serving alcohol at an AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting."

He then told a representative for the Children's Hospital organization, "I came here because I thought this was about promoting a plant-based diet as diabetes prevention and they're serving meat there... so I'm outta here.

"Its kind of an outrage to me... it's stupid."

Steve-O adopted a vegan diet in 2009 and has since appeared in numerous campaigns for animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).