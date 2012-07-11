Famed bridal designer Vera Wang and her husband, Arthur Becker, have separated after 23 years of marriage, according to WWD.

Though Wang, 63, declined to comment, her company's president, Mario Grauso, confirmed they "have mutually and amicably agreed to separate. They remain devoted parents to their two daughters.

The couple, who wed at New York City's Pierre Hotel in 1980, have two daughters, Cecilia and Josephine. Becker, a former stockbroker at Bear Stearns & Co., works closely with Wang's ever-expanding company, which now includes makeup, fragrances and home goods.

"They will not let this impact the running of the company," a friend who asked not to be identified tells WWD. "They have worked too hard to build it up."

Prior to creating her own fashion line, Wang was a senior fashion editor for Vogue and a design director at Ralph Lauren. She has created wedding gowns for Jennifer Lopez, 42, Alicia Keys, 31, Victoria Beckham, 38, Jessica Simpson, 32, Chelsea Clinton, 32, Kim Kardashian, 31, Kate Hudson, 33, Ivanka Trump, 30, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, 35 (among others).

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vera Wang and Husband Arthur Becker Separate After 23 Years