PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Sandman is returning to Vertigo comics under the influence of writer Neil Gaiman.

Shelly Bond, executive editor of the imprint of DC Entertainment, said Monday that Gaiman is working with artist J.H. Williams III to tell stories of Morpheus' world before he was captured. Titled "The Sandman: Overture," the new series will appear bi-monthly starting Oct. 30 in comic shops and digitally, too.

Gaiman last penned stories in the realm of the Endless more than a decade ago. His telling of Sandman has sold more than 7 million copies in nine languages by combining epic story with mythology in a comic medium.

DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson called the return to the "lush, evocative world" Gaiman created with Sandman "a literary event."

__

Online:

Vertigo: http://www.vertigocomics.com/