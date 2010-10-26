The Week 6 "Dancing With the Stars" elimination may not have gone well for Audrina Patridge, but the former reality star does have a nice consolation prize: a new series.Reality veteran and former "Hills" star Patridge told press immediately after her elimination that her long-rumored reality project is coming to fruition. "We were going to announce tomorrow morning," she says, "but now we can announce that the show with Mark Burnett did get picked up by VH1."The untitled series will follow Patridge's life in Hollywood and showcase her family. "Everything that people always wondered about, they're going to see," says Patridge. Patridge's Mark Burnett-produced project was originally pitched as an MTV series in 2009 but was never picked up. VH1 is expected to release details on the project on Oct. 27, but Deadline is already reporting a few added details, such as the series is expected to run 8 to 10 episodes, and it will be a somewhat retooled iteration of the original series. As for her surprising "DWTS" elimination, Patridge is pretty bummed by the turn of events. "I was baffled last night and I'm still baffled," says Patridge. "It was a great journey, I've made great friends and I've grown as a person... It was meant to be." Follow Zap2it and MikeyLikesTV on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest TV, movie and celebrity news. Photo credit: ABC

