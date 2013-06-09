Vicki Gunvalson has never backed down from a fight, and in the June 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo reality star causes major drama during costar Tamra Barney's bachelorette party. When the bride-to-be announces she wants to take a walk and Gretchen Rossi asks if she wants company, Gunvalson makes fun of the blonde BFFs. "Enjoy your bracelets," she tells the two women.

"I want to get to the bottom of this because I don't like this. I'm so sick of this BFF sh-t," Barney shouts. "I want us all to be friends!"

Although Rossi tells Gunvalson that her comments are often mean-spirited, the Wines by Wives co-founder dismisses such claims. "It was just a very small coincidence that when everything started going wrong in my friendship with Tamra and my life, you then were the saving grace and the princess that decided to be the perfect person," Gunvalson tells Slade Smiley's fiancee.

Stunned, Rossi asks, "Why do you always talk down to me?. . .I want you to understand that if I am out of line, I want to be told that. And I want to be told that."

After Gunvalson calls her a "ballerina" and a "perfect princess," Rossi decides to leave the scene. "I seriously have to get out of here because I might kill Vicki," she tells the group of gal pals.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

