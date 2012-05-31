Time to start painting the nursery blue!

Sources recently confirmed to Us Weekly that Briana Wolfsmith, daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, is pregnant with her first child -- and on Thursday, Wolfsmith's husband, Staff Sgt. Ryan Culberson, revealed they're having a boy!

PHOTOS: Real Housewives romances that didn't end well

In an interview with Marine Corps Times, Culberson said they waited until their May 12 vow renewal to break the news to friends and family. When they cut their wedding cake, blue frosting was used to reveal their child's gender.

Culberson -- who has been deployed in Iraq twice and and Afghanistan once -- also explained why he and Wolfsmith, 24, eloped in October 2011.

"I think the deployment and her health are the main reasons we did this," Culberson said. "Knowing she was cancer-free and me coming back from deployments where we lost guys and people were getting hurt left and right -- it just made sense."

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

Though he's appeared on the Bravo reality series, Culberson doesn't watch much TV. "Me being the normal guy, I don't watch those kinds of shows," he said. "I knew it was about rich people on TV, but I didn't really have a good understanding."

His fellow Marines have often ribbed him about being on camera. "They say they're going to change my call sign to 'Housewife.' Most of my superiors' wives watch it, so they'll see me on TV and ask if I had makeup on."

VIDEO: Vicki tells Us why she's never been fired after 7 seasons

All kidding aside, Gunvalson, 50, couldn't be more proud of her son-in-law.

"Not being from a Marine family, it is very exciting having Ryan as a new addition to ours," she told Marine Corps Times. "It is fun talking to him about his experiences both on the base and when he is deployed, and I'm so proud of his passion for our country."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Vicki Gunvalson's Pregnant Daughter Briana Is Having a Boy!