Surprise! Victor Garber is a married man, and it's about time!

After 16 years together, the "Argo" star married his longtime partner over the weekend, his model/artist hubby Rainer Andreesen announced on Instagram.

"YES WE DID! #justgotmarried #elopedintofino #canada @therealvictorgarber #after16years," he captioned a photo of the two of them smiling from ear to ear. Garber has yet to publicly announce the nuptials, which is pretty standard, as he's rarely spoken about his longtime love.

Victor confirmed he is gay in 2013 while acknowledging Rainer in an interview, saying, "I don't really talk about it, but everybody knows." A year earlier, he also spoke about Rainer, saying he was one of the actor's greatest achievements.

"My relationships with my family and my friends. My companion Rainer Andreesen and I have been together almost 13 years in Greenwich Village," he told Canada's Forever Young News. "We both love New York."

Victor, a friend of nearly everyone in Hollywood, officiated Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's wedding in 2005.

Congrats to the happy couple!