The Beckhams are having another baby!

Soccer star David Beckham and his supermodel wife, Victoria, are set to expand their brood this summer.

"David and Victoria Beckham are delighted to confirm they are expecting their fourth child in the summer," Victoria's spokeswoman Jo Milloy confirms to UsMagazine.com. "[Sons] Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are very excited about the arrival of their new brother or sister."

Married for 11 years, Victoria, 36, says she's still just as in love with David, 35, as the day they wed.

"We were at a party the other day at my mum's house and I was sitting on his lap. We're very affectionate," Victoria recently told Marie Claire. "And I looked at him and thought after being married for 11 years! We were the only couple who were even near each other at that party. We're soulmates."

