Like mother, like daughter! Victoria Beckham always looks like the epitome of a stylish working mom, and as her daughter Harper grows, she's starting to develop quite a strong fashion sense herself! "We went in to Prada and she loved it," Beckham famously told the Daily Mail in 2011 of her daughter, now 22 months. "It was as if she was saying, 'Mummy, I'm home!'"

Though Victoria's second eldest son, Romeo, 10, has modeled for Burberry's Spring/Summer campaign, it is Harper and her mom -- named by Us Weekly readers as their Celebrity Style Crush for the week of June 10 -- who command the most fashion attention whether on the runway or running around town.

"Victoria says she loves buying new outfits for Harper, mixing designer and high street items," a family source has said of the designer, who mirrored her daughter's sunny color scheme when working Carven's multicolor renaissance printed velvet skirt and brown Chloe wedges on June 1. (Chloe Kids made Harper's adorable day dress and shoes.)

Last fall, when visiting New York City, Victoria, 39, and Harper -- whom mom has called a tomboy -- wore matching denim for a more casual style. As Beckham explains, jeans (J. Brand is a favorite) are about as casual as the fashion designer is willing to get -- at least in public. "You'll never see me on the street in a tracksuit. I just love fashion too much to wear a tracksuit!" she tells the latest issue of France's Madame Figaro magazine. "The same goes for UGG boots. I only wear them only at home."

That said, Victoria's ensembles are made even more crush-worthy by the accessories she adds to her basics. Dressed head-to-toe in her own black slacks and white blouse during a September 2012 fashion week outing, Beckham let her stunning white chain-handle VB bag, VB feather aviator sunglasses and Manolo Blahnik pumps do the talking.

Selling her own ready-to-wear line, her Victoria Victoria line and denim, eyewear and accessories -- including a handbag named for her daughter -- on her personal website, Beckham admits that she does much of her own shopping online. "I love shopping online and I love the idea particularly when shopping for clothes and accessories that you can try things on quietly in your own home in your own time," she tells Fashionista. "It's total freedom and privacy."

