As a married, working mother of four, Victoria Beckham has a lot on her mind -- and that doesn't leave much time for smiling.

Known for never cracking a grin in public, the stoic star admits to German Interview magazine that she's well aware of her cold demeanor -- and isn't phased by her critics.

"I can't be bothered when people are mocking about me always looking so stern," the mom of Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 9, Cruz, 6, and Harper, 10 months, says in the June/July issue. "They really believe I'm like that. And when I see these photos, I feel the same way. I look at them and think: 'Oh gosh, you moody cow.'"

Despite the fact that the 38-year-old fashion designer maintains a serious image, she's not shy about horsing around when she feels like it.

In April, Beckham tweeted a photo of herself yukking it up with the flight attendants while en route to Beijing, China. "Cabin crew prepare for landing! Welcome to Beijing!!" she wrote alongside the cheeky photo of her taking over the plane's intercom.

And while she was in New York in February, she posed in front of her hubby David Beckham's shirtless underwear ad while pretending to cup his unmentionables.

"So proud of my wife taking #NewYorkFashionWeek by the balls," the L.A. Galaxy hunk wrote jokingly with the pic of his wife.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Victoria Beckham Calls Herself a "Moody Cow"