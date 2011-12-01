She's only 5 months old, but Harper Seven has already landed her own personal shopper. On Thursday, Victoria Beckham, 37, was spotted stocking up on designer duds for her daughter at the Carmel baby store in London.

PHOTOS: See Harper's cutest outfits

Clad in a skin-tight navy and black dress from her latest collection, Beckham dropped $645 on several items including $70 faux fur gloves, a $235 coat, $105 cardigan and a $235 party dress.

PHOTOS: Best of 2011: Babies of the year!

"Victoria says she loves buying new outfits for Harper, mixing designer and high street items," a source tells Us Weekly. "She laughed that because they grow so quickly, there's always a new reason to buy more clothes."

PHOTOS: Victoria Beckham's posh pregnancy

And mom isn't the only one who enjoys dressing her mini-me. "I didn't realize how excited I would get over buying hair bows," dad David Beckham, 36, told Us.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly