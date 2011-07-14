Victoria Beckham can't help but fawn over her newborn daughter Harper Seven.

"Baby Harper is the most beautiful baby girl I have ever seen," the 37-year-old fashion designer tweeted Thursday. "I have fallen in love all over again!"

RELATED: PHOTOS: Victoria's posh pregnancy style

Already a mom to sons Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 8, and Cruz, 6, "we all feel so blessed, and the boys love their baby sister so much," she added.

RELATED: PHOTOS: More pregnant stars

Born at 7:55 Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A., the Beckhams' first daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 10 oz. "Her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister," Victoria's husband David, 36, told his Facebook fans.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Victoria's wildest outfits ever

Why did the A-list couple choose such a unique name for their latest addition? "Harper is an old English name that [Victoria] has always liked," a source recently told Us Weekly. "Seven is a very spiritual lucky number. She was born in the seventh month, in the seventh hour."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs were at the ESPY Awards last night

Find out what Kate named her baby boy

Get the scoop on who else in Hollywood had a baby boy