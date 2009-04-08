Victoria Beckham is getting animated for her next TV role.

The former Spice Girl -- who last appeared on ABC's Ugly Betty -- will appear on an episode of SpongeBob Square Pants, a rep for the Nickelodeon show confirms to Usmagazine.com.

Beckham, 34, voices a sea goddess named Queen Amphitrite on an episode called "Neptune's Party." It's scheduled to air summer 2010.

She isn't the first famous face to lend her voice to the cartoon, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Johnny Depp stars as surfer Jack Kahuna Laguna in an episode that airs April 17 (8 p.m. ET).